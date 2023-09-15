Toro (NYSE:TTC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

TTC stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

