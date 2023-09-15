Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Torrent Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

