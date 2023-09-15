Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $377.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

