TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $874.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $882.64 and a 200 day moving average of $814.43. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total transaction of $2,612,354.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,320,330.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,320,330.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

