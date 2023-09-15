Truist Financial Downgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.40 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,544,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

