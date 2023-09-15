Truist Financial Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

