Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 1,952,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,938,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of -219.63 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.