UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. UGI has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

