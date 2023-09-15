UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $90.99 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for approximately $90.99 or 0.00341646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $90.99 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniBot has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

