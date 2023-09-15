Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.12. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.53).
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
