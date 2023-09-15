Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.12. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.53).

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

