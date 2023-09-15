United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

URI opened at $453.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.31 and a 200-day moving average of $412.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.33.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.