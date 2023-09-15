United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.12% of United Rentals worth $343,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $10,676,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.89. 55,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

