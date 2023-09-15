United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

United States Cellular Stock Down 1.3 %

United States Cellular stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.89 and a beta of 0.49.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United States Cellular by 377.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 380,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in United States Cellular by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 175,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

