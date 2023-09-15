Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.42. Uniti Group shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 338,729 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.