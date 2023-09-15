Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,301.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,263 shares of company stock worth $2,671,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

