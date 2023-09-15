USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $59.07

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $60.72. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 11,793 shares trading hands.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $239,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $783,809 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

