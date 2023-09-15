Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Stock Up 5.0 %

VALE stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4056 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after acquiring an additional 876,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.