Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 308,532 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $106.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.