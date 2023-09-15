Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

