Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTI stock opened at $223.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $315.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

