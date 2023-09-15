Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 818.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 233.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after buying an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $185,774,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.