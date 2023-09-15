Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus downgraded Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

Veradigm stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.93. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

