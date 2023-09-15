Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 1,682 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

