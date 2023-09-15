Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Increased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

