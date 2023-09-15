Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

