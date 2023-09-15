Virginia National Bank Acquires 577 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $20.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,171. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.