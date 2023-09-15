Virginia National Bank Has $725,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 659,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

