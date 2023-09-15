Virginia National Bank Has $961,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Virginia National Bank decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.0% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 314,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 101,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

