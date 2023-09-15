Virginia National Bank Invests $203,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.61. 6,836,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,320,582. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

