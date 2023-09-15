Virginia National Bank Raises Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Virginia National Bank increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Virginia National Bank owned about 0.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PID. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PID stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 14,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

