Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Aegis in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.



Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

