Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) CEO Purchases $117,800.00 in Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VTS opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

