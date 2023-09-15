Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXRGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million and a PE ratio of -108.00.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vox Royalty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

