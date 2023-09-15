Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million and a PE ratio of -108.00.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vox Royalty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

