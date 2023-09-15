Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million and a PE ratio of -108.00.
Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VOXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vox Royalty Company Profile
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
