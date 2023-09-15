Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $82.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,084 shares of company stock worth $4,846,409. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

