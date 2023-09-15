Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Update

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,628,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 3,926,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
WLBMF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 64,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,357. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
