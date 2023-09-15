Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Update

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,628,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 3,926,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

WLBMF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 64,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,357. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

