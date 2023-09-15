Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 406,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,031,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $287,638.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,208,797.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,896. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.