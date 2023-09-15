Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WOSGF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 1.4 %

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Shares of OTC:WOSGF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.