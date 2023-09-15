Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Shares Gap Up to $176.62

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $176.62, but opened at $181.12. Watts Water Technologies shares last traded at $180.21, with a volume of 34,898 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

