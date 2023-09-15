WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.83.

WEC stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

