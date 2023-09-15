Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,037,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 324.2 days.

Welcia Stock Performance

WLCGF remained flat at $17.83 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.32. Welcia has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WLCGF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Welcia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welcia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

