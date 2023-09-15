Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $4.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $67,172.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,809 shares of company stock worth $178,355. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 235,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

