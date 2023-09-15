Wells Fargo & Company Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $270.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.11.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.35. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

