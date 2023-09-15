Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 523.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of WTHVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 25,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.