WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WEX opened at $200.43 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

