Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $61.50 at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $61.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $243,010,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $90,054,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

