Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

