Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

RWT stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -78.05%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

