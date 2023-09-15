Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Shares of WTFC opened at $78.14 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
