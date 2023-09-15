Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $78.14 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

