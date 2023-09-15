Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.09. 80,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $504.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

