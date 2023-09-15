Woodstock Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

